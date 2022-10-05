Mira Bhayandar: MBMC razes illegal structures on proposed hospital site

MBMC Razes Illegal Structures on Proposed Hospital Site |

Mumbai: The anti-encroachment wing of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) demolished illegally constructed sheds, garages, shops, and tenements which had mushroomed on a plot in the centrally located Kanakia area of Mira Road.

The illegal structures were razed on Tuesday by a team of ward officers under the instructions of civic chief Dilip Dhole and deputy municipal commissioner Maruti Gaikwad.

The plot has a reservation tag for the construction of a full-fledged public hospital for the citizens of the twin city.

Notably, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will perform bhumi-pujan and lay the foundation stone for the construction of the hospital on 11, October.

While the developer of the privately-owned plot will construct and hand over the hospital structure to the civic administration in exchange for Transferable Development Rights (TDR), the state government on the instance of local legislator Pratap Sarnaik has already given its nod to pump Rs.25 crore to turn the structure into a super speciality hospital.

After the state government authorities took over the reins of the Bharat Ratna Late Pandit Bhimsen Joshi (Tembha) Civic Hospital in Bhayandar, the civic administration was left behind with Bharat Ratna Indira Gandhi Hospital in Mira Road which caters to maternity needs and limited medical facilities.