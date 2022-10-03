'Sadak Suraksha-Jeevan Raksha': MBVV traffic cops embark on week-long awareness campaign in Mira Bhayandar

Photo: File

Aimed at spreading public awareness about traffic rules and ultimately reducing casualties due to road accidents, the traffic control department attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has launched a week-long Traffic Awareness Campaign in the twin-city under the supervision of commissioner Sadanand Date, additional commissioner Shrikant Pathak and DCP (headquarters) Vijaykant Sagar from 1 to 8 October.

The theme for the campaign is ‘Sadak Suraksha – Jeevan Raksha, Each One- Teach One,' a unique exercise which is a motivation for disciplined motorists to teach at least one of their friends or relatives to make them understand their moral and social responsibility towards obeying traffic guidelines.

The campaign focuses on various measures people should adopt to comply with the safety regulations laid down by the government and subsequently keep themselves and their loved ones safe from accidents.

Apart from other initiatives, including creating awareness about black spots, walking plazas, seminars, playing educative documentary films at educational institutions, and distribution of reflectors and helmets, the traffic police also organised a “No Challan Day” on Sunday in which instead of slapping penalties the on-duty traffic personnel administered a road safety pledge and also gifted roses to motorists in order to sensitise them towards their own safety and of others travelling on the road by adopting traffic compliance into their day to day behaviour.

"Issuing challans to traffic violators is our routine affair. However, it is equally important to appreciate and encourage those who diligently obey all traffic rules. People need to come together as changemakers," said senior police inspector (Traffic) Ramesh Bhame.