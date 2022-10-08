Mira Bhayander: Ahead of MBMC polls, CM Eknath Shinde gives in-principle nod to 12 projects in twin-city

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik, independent MLA Geeta Jain and MBMC chief Dilip Dhole |

A meeting held by local legislators- Pratap Sarnaik, Geeta Jain and commissioner- Dilip Dhole with chief minister- Eknath Shinde saw a rain of plans, projects, lifting of stays and welfare schemes for the twin-city on Friday. Notably, the five-year tenure of the BJP governed Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has ended on 27, August-2022 and elections are expected to be held by the year end or early next year. While the chief minister gave his in-principle nod to around 12 projects, the most noteworthy approval was regarding the concretisation of all roads in the twin-city within three years.

While the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will pump Rs. 1,000 crore (Rs. 500 crore as financial assistance and Rs. 500 as loan for a period of 60 years) for the Rs.1,150 crore road concretisation project, the civic administration will have to contribute only Rs. 150 crore.

Other decisions and approval for projects which were taken and approved in the meeting include- construction of the Rs. 1800 crore Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road ( six km long and 45 meter wide) by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), allocation of space for burial and cremation grounds, construction of bus depot near and RTO sub centre in Bhayandar (west) jointly by the MBMC and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

Besides reduction of the proposed road widening work of the Bhayandar to Uttan road to 18 meters from 30 meters for preventing destruction of age-old homes in the rural belt, immediate disbursal of allotted funds to complete the lagging Basic Services to the Urban Poor (BSUP) housing project to rehabilitate slum dwellers in Kashimira, two more fly-over-bridges to connect the east and west sides of Bhayandar,

Further proposed funding of Rs. 436 crore from Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) to overhaul the internal water pipeline network of the twin-city, fast tracking process to get Center nod for the elevation of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose municipal ground o a world class stadium under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association, fish market, fisheries hub and fish processing unit in the coastal area of Uttan, developing a bio-diversity park in Uttan under the aegis of the tourism department, conversion of street light poles to LED instead of normal bulbs by the service provider, lifting of stay on the Rs. 10 crore funds for restoration and a complete makeover to develop the Janjire Dharavi fort as a tourist destination.

Read Also Mira Bhayandar: MBMC uses colourful Garba pots to grow plants from Nirmalaya