Mira Bhayandar: MBMC uses colourful Garba pots to grow plants from Nirmalaya

Mira-Bhayandar: In continuance with its eco-friendly initiative of maintaining the cleanliness of the twin city while promoting the 3-R concept of Reduce-Reuse and Recycle, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is utilizing “Navratri Garbis” elegantly and productively.

Attractively decorated Garbis are traditional earthen pots which are worshipped after placing an oil lamp, the flame of which is kept burning non-stop for the nine days of the Navratri festival to symbolize the source of life. Living up to the meaning of this symbolisation the sanitation department of the MBMC has safely collected more than 3,000 pots which will be used to grow the plants-especially Tulsi (holy basil) and other ornamental flowering plants.

“Our 3R initiative is not just limited to the reuse of earthen pots but we also use our in-house manure to fill the pots and grow the plants.” said additional municipal commissioner Dr Sambhaji Panpatte.

The MBMC produces around 1100 kg of compost per month from an average of 40 to 50 kg of Nirmalaya (floral remains) it receives every day.

The floral remains are converted into green manure by treating it in special vermicomposting pits in the Jesal Park creek area of Bhayandar. “The decorative and colourful pots which have a life of around two years are adding to the beauty of various municipal gardens and other civic properties including the green areas at several of our administrative and ward offices across the twin-city.” said sanitary inspector Anil Rathod.

The MBMC has bagged the prestigious SKOCH, Order-of-Merit Award for successfully implementing green manure conversion by optimizing Nirmalaya (floral offerings) in 2019.

Notably, the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) is encouraging the recycling and reuse of dry waste for the higher value and earning potential for city beautification and capacity building under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

While the manure generated from the mini vermicomposting plant is also being used as a fertilizer in the municipal gardens, the administration was mooting on a project to use the organic manure to grow a variety of vegetables.

