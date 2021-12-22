Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation fast-tracks bioprocessing of waste management

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has fast-tracked the process of decentralising the waste management system in the twin-city. For over a decade, the civic body has been dependent on a single and unified process plant in Dhaavgi village of Uttan near Bhayandar.

In accordance with guidelines framed under the Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, the MBMC had identified seven spots to set up mini plants with capacity to churn 2-10 metric tonne of kitchen waste to electricity through bio-mechanisation in a non-aerobic manner.

While one plant will start operating from January 1, three others are expected to be complete before March 31. “Once all the plants become functional we can process a total of 100 metric tonne of garbage,” said civic chief Dilip Dhole.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 09:39 AM IST