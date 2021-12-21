Mira Bhayandar: Eyeing Swachtta rank, MBMC pushes for waste segregation via toothless warnings

As soon as the Swachh- Survekshan dates are round the corner, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) wakes up from its slumber and starts giving cosmetic attention towards the shoddy sanitary condition of the twin city.

Saddled with the daunting task of disposing off an overload of garbage generated by the twin-city every day, segregation of waste at source continues to remain below satisfactory levels.

However, with an eye on bagging brownie points in the upcoming survey next month, MBMC’s sanitation department is desperately trying to create an impression of its efforts by once again issuing toothless warnings of slapping monetary fines amounting to Rs. 200 to Rs 300 on violators.

This is evident from the fact earlier notices to nearly 7000 housing societies with warnings including- refusal to collect non-segregated garbage and disconnection of water connections for repeat offenders towards violation of garbage collection norms- has never been imposed by the civic administration.

As per provisions of the Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, it is binding upon residents to segregate waste at source. While the MBMC claims 80 percent compliance, not more than 50 percent of the societies have adhered to the norms.

Stung by the defiance, the MBMC has announced that it will not only slap monetary fines but also stop lifting unsegregated garbage from 1, January-2022 onwards. While residents don't seem keen to follow, the authorities are also equally responsible as they too stand exposed for the lack of will in providing the basic infrastructure for the successful implementation of the waste management guidelines. Rickety garbage trucks stand testimony to MBMC's apathy.

Apart from 8 to 10 tonnes of industrial and bio medical waste, the twin-city generates around 500 metric tonnes of garbage every day. Urban local bodies get marks for adopting segregation of waste at the source in the cleanliness survey.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 04:14 PM IST