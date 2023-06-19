Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Stares at Imminent Cuts as Water Level Dips to 27% in Barvi Dam Amid Delayed Monsoons |

Mira Bhayandar: With the delay in the arrival of the monsoon due to the cyclonic storm Biparjoy, the levels of the dams which provide water to the twin-city have plummeted to alarming levels thus posing a threat of drastic cut in the existing supply. At present, the level of Barvi Dam in Badlapur which is one of the major sources of water for the twin-city hovers a little above 27 per cent.

Limited water availability amid delayed monsoons

As a result, the water supply department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has swung into contingency mode by imposing a 24-hour shut down every fortnight in the quantum of water supply provided by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) till 15, July. It is learnt that in the wake of delayed monsoons, the irrigation department reviewed the levels of all dams to roll out a comprehensive water management policy in order to ensure proper utility of the limited availability to tide over the crisis.

The MIDC supplies water from Barvi Dam to MBMC and its counterparts including Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Navi Mumbai and other industrial belts. “I think this is a temporary contingency phase to be on a stand-by mode. Once the monsoon arrives, the rainfall situation and water received by the catchment areas of dams will be reviewed before the supply is brought to normalcy,” a senior officer attached to the water supply department said.

As against the requirement of over 225 MLD, the twin-city has an allotted supply of 221 MLD, provided jointly by the MIDC (135 MLD) and Shahad Temghar (STEM) water authority (86 MLD) water supply authority. However, the actual supply continues to hover between 185 to 190 MLD due to short supply from both the agencies. To add to the woes a huge quantity of potable water is lost in transit on a daily basis owing to leakages, unaccounted supply and theft.

Rainwater Harvesting in Limbo

Aimed at recharging water resources, installation of Rain-Water Harvesting (RWH) systems is mandated for all constructions since 2009. However, despite an acute scarcity of water compounded by receding groundwater table, the MBMC is still not serious given the fact that there is no active monitoring to ensure proper functioning and follow-up of the mechanism. Occupancy Certificates are granted only after the installation of RWH systems for buildings, but the annual monitoring and renewal system is in a limbo.

No Self Sustained Resources

With no self-sustained resources of water supply like other civic bodies, Mira-Bhayandar is totally dependent on the MIDC and STEM for water, Moreover, the twin-city also faces a demographic dilemma as it falls in the tail-end of the district, which further aggravates the water woes, owing to low pressure due to the frequent shutdowns and repair work of ruptured lines. Even after completion of repair works, services remain affected for the following couple of days due to low pressure.