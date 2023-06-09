Water scarcity is a major problem faced by many countries around the world. This problem is expected to worsen with the increase in population and the changing climate. One solution to this problem is the integration of rainwater into groundwater management. Rainwater harvesting and storage can provide a sustainable and reliable source of water that can supplement groundwater resources.

Groundwater is a vital source of water for many communities, providing drinking water, irrigation water, and water for industrial processes. However, groundwater reserves are often overused, leading to depletion and subsidence. The situation is exacerbated by drought conditions and climate change, which are reducing the amount of water available for recharge.

Integrating rainwater into groundwater management can help to address these challenges in several ways.

Harvesting and infiltrating rainwater can increase the amount of water available for human consumption, agriculture, and industry.

Integrating rainwater into groundwater management can reduce the dependency on surface water sources, which are often subject to droughts, contamination, and other environmental stresses.

Rainwater harvesting and infiltration are cost-effective methods of water conservation and management compared to other water supply options.

Harvesting and infiltrating rainwater can reduce soil erosion, improve water quality, and provide habitats for wildlife.

There are several methods of integrating rainwater into groundwater management, each with its own advantages and disadvantages. Some of the most common methods are as follows.

Rainwater harvesting involves collecting rainwater from rooftops, surfaces, and other areas and storing it for later use. This can be done using rain barrels, cisterns, or other storage systems. Rainwater can be used for irrigation, washing clothes, flushing toilets, and other non-potable uses.

Green infrastructure involves using natural systems such as vegetation, soils, and wetlands to capture and absorb rainwater. This can help to reduce stormwater runoff and recharge groundwater. Examples of green infrastructure include green roofs, rain gardens, and bioswales.

Permeable pavement is a type of pavement that allows rainwater to seep through and be absorbed by the ground underneath. This can help to reduce stormwater runoff and recharge groundwater. Permeable pavement can be used for sidewalks, parking lots, and other surfaces.

Artificial recharge involves artificially recharging groundwater reserves by injecting surface water (e.g., rainwater) into the ground. This method can be useful in areas where groundwater reserves are depleted or where there is a high demand for water. Artificial recharge can be done using injection wells, infiltration basins, or other methods.

Integrating rainwater into groundwater management is an important strategy for addressing water scarcity, reducing stormwater runoff, and enhancing the resilience of water systems. There are several methods of integrating rainwater into groundwater management, each with its own advantages and disadvantages.

[The writer is National President, Indian Plumbing Association and also the Chairman of CII IGBC (Indian Green Building Council)]