Thane: Residents to experience water cut due to reduced Barvi Dam capacity

Barvi Dam in Thane | Photo: File Image

Thane: Thanekars will experience a water cut on Friday, June 2, as the storage capacity of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation's (MIDC) Barvi Dam has significantly decreased. This decision by the MIDC will impact residents living in the Wagle Estate, Manpada, Majiwada, Kalwa, Mumbra, and Diva ward committees within the jurisdiction of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Temporary halt in water provision for repair works

According to Kasber Augustine, a social activist from Thane, frequent water cuts have been occurring in the city since March, primarily for maintenance repairs and other technical works. TMC officials clarified that the water cut was not due to a reduction in supply but rather a temporary halt in water provision for repairs.

Kalwa, Mumbra, and Diva expected to be severely impacted

Augustine expressed concern, stating that certain crucial areas in Thane would bear the brunt of water shortage. MIDC has implemented a water cut for 15 days per month, resulting in the affected areas. Among them, Kalwa, Mumbra, and Diva are expected to be the most severely impacted. Reports indicate that the water crisis has already begun in Diva, with many areas still struggling to access sufficient water supply.

In response, officials from both the TMC and MIDC have urged Thanekars to use water carefully. They have emphasised that the water reduction will continue until the monsoon season arrives and brings relief to the situation.