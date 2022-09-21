Watch Video: MLA Deepika Pandey Singh takes bath in rain water filled pothole at Jharkhand's Godda to protest against poor roads

A Jharkhand Congress MLA Deepika Pandey Singh took bath in pothole filled with rain water at Godda district in Jharkhand on Wednesday to protest against poor condition of National Highway in Godda. She demanded immediate repair of the road.

Deepika Pandey Singh is the legislator from Mahagama. She poured muddy water all over her and vowed that she would not budge unless repair work of the concerned road is done to fill many big potholes.

"I don't want to get involved in the fight between the state government and the centre. This is NH-133 and authorities had taken the responsibility to widen this stretch in May 2022, but the Centre does not provide funds for repair of this highway. Under the given circumstances, I would request the chief minister to get it done as people are facing hardships," she said.

Watch the video here:

Singh claimed she had been demanding that repair be undertaken of the stretch of the highway for long, but assembly committee officials did not visit the spot.

She also, criticised Godda MP Nishikant Dubey in a tweet, saying that, "public representatives can understand the plight of the people if they come and sit here."

In response, Dubey took to Twitter and said: "The Congress MLA from Mahagama is sitting on a dharna against Chief Minister Hemant Soren. This highway is maintained by the Road Construction Department and the Centre has already allocated Rs 75 crore six months back for it."

Singh, however alleged that the central government has not provided any funds for its repair work. "It's a blatant lie what Dubey is saying; the Centre has not allocated any money," she told PTI.

Read Also NGO decides to paint potholes in 9 different colours in 'Navratri'