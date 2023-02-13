Mira Bhayandar: Trio held for using 'fake' adoption as tool for extortion | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: The crime detection unit attached to the Navghar police in Bhayandar have arrested three people including a woman for extorting money from a garage owner on the virtue of an ingenious new-born adoption racket.

The action followed in response to a complaint registered by Manish Ramdev Shankar- a 42-year-old garage owner who lives with his wife and two sons in Mira Road.

How the fraud unfolded

The couple's longing for a daughter gave birth to the idea of adoption. Shankar came into contact with the accused-Alpesh Kachhiya (33) through a common acquaintance in December-2022. Citing poor financial conditions, Alpesh offered to give away his newly born baby girl to Manish. Alpesh, who claimed that his wife had abandoned them after giving birth to the baby-girl, promised to complete the adoption formalities once his wife returned home. Initially, Alpesh took Rs.20,000 to pay the hospital bills.

When the complainant started asking him to complete the formalities, Alpesh took away the bay girl. On 5, January, the complainant received a call from the other accused Yash Soni (24) who demanded Rs.2.5 lakh on behalf of the baby girls’ mother. Despite paying the amount, the duo demanded more money for completing the adoption formalities. Sensing something fishy, Manish registered a complaint with the Navghar police. After investigations, the crime detection team under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector- Milind Desai arrested Alpesh, Soni and the woman who claimed to be the girl’s mother. However, their fourth accomplice is currently in jail for his involvement in a theft case, police said. The police informed the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) about the case, following which the custody of the baby girl was handed over to a caretaking organisation. An offence under sections 370,384,385, 120 (b), 504 and 506 of the IPC has been registered against the accused. Further investigations were on.

