Mumbai: Top cop receives call threatening bomb blast in Mira Bhayandar

Representative | Bhushan Koyande

A call threatening a possible bomb blast in Mira Bhayandar was received by the Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police at 2 am on Monday.

As per initial reports, the caller identified himself as Yashwant Mane

When the officer questioned him further, he hung up the phone using abusive language.

Both the Mumbai police and Mira Bhayandar police are probing the case.

Hoax bomb call at Google office in Pune

In a similar incident, a caller threatened search engine Google's BKC office about placing a bomb at the Pune Google office on Monday. The caller said that his name is Panayam Shivanand and that he is from Hyderabad.

The man, who made the call in an inebriated state, has been traced to Hyderabad and apprehended from there, they said.

"The office, located on the 11th floor of a multi-storey commercial building in Pune's Mundhwa area, received a call late Sunday night that a bomb was kept in the office premises," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Vikrant Deshmukh said.

After being alerted, Pune police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad reached the spot and carried out extensive searches, he said.

