 Mira-Bhayandar: Sena UBT Local Strongman Shankar Virkar Along With Daughter Joins BJP Ahead Of Assembly Polls
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: Sena UBT Local Strongman Shankar Virkar Along With Daughter Joins BJP Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Mira-Bhayandar: Sena UBT Local Strongman Shankar Virkar Along With Daughter Joins BJP Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
UBT Sena Leader Shankar Virkar, his daughter Akanksha and supporters Joined BJP |

Mira-Bhayandar: In another jolt to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, deputy district chief (Mira Bhayandar) Shankar Virkar along with daughter Akanksha (who was the office bearer of the UBT Sena youth wing) and dozens of supporters officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday which coincides with the birthday of prime minister- Narendra Modi.  

Statement Of Mira-Bhayandar Deputy District Chief Shankar Virkar

“I have no grudge against anybody but since Narendra Mehta has played a crucial role in the development of the twin city, we wanted to support the BJP in its future endeavours,” said Virkar after his official entry into the BJP.

Despite a vertical split in the party due to the rebellion of senior Shiv Sena leader- Eknath Shinde in 2022, Virkar had chosen to remain loyal with the UBT faction.  However, he switched sides and jumped into the BJP bandwagon in the presence of former legislator- Narendra Mehta ahead of the assembly elections which are expected to be held in November, this year.

