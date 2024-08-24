 Mira-Bhayandar: Punjab Resident Held With MD Drug And Gun In Kashimira
Mira-Bhayandar: Punjab Resident Held With MD Drug And Gun In Kashimira

Mira-Bhayandar: Punjab Resident Held With MD Drug And Gun In Kashimira

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 02:33 AM IST
The drug peddler in police custody | FPJ

In continuation with their crackdown against the local drug syndicate, the crime detection unit attached to the Kashimira police arrested a 37-year-old man who was found to be in possession of mephedrone (MD) drug, a country made pistol and three live rounds.

The accused who has been identified as- Firoz Saadik Shaikh (37) is a mechanic by profession and hails from the Jamalpura area in Malerkotla district of Punjab. He was currently staying in Bapuji Nagar in the Rabodi area of Thane. An offence under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, Arms Act, 1959 and Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 has been registered against the accused who has been remanded to custody.

The firearm recovered by the police | FPJ

The MD drug recovered by police | FPJ

“The tip-off was about the drug peddler but a gun was also found in his possession. We are checking the antecedents of the accused to find out if he has any past criminal record. Efforts were also on to ascertain the source of both-the drugs and firearm and the potential buyers.” said senior police inspector Rajendra Kamble.

Assistant Police inspector - Yogesh Kale has been assigned as the investigating officer in the case. The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has been frequently conducting raids and laying traps and apprehending gun-runners in their jurisdiction, however the origin and destination of the firearms is rarely traced in most of the cases.      

