 Mira-Bhayandar: Police Personnel Deployed At Bhayandar Hospital's Help Centre Following Legislator's Push
Following orders from police commissioner, Madhukar Pandey, DCP-Prakash Gaikwad issued standing instructions to the Bhayandar police to depute personnel at the Bharat Ratna Late Pandit Bhimsen Joshi (Tembha) Hospital’s 24x7 help centre on a rotational basis.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 04:07 PM IST
Mira-Bhayandar: More than three years after its elevation from the status of a municipal establishment to a state-run sub-district entity, the Bharat Ratna Late Pandit Bhimsen Joshi (Tembha) Hospital in Bhayandar, has finally been provided with police personnel to man its 24x7 help centre.

Following orders from police commissioner, Madhukar Pandey, DCP-Prakash Gaikwad issued standing instructions to the Bhayandar police to depute personnel at the hospital's 24x7 help centre on a rotational basis.    

The instructions followed after repeated requests and follow-ups with the higher-ups in the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate by legislator Geeta Jain and former municipal corporator Omprakash Garodia, who is also an active member of the hospital’s regulatory committee.

Apart from their important role in medico-legal cases (MLC) and conducting panchnama’s (record of observation), the presence of police personnel not only acts as a deterrent to any kind of illegalities but also provides security to the medical staff who often become targets of attacks by irate relatives of patients.

“I am thankful to the police commissioner for providing the needed manpower for the swift working of the 24x7 facility which will not only be of immense help to people but will also reduce pressure on our staffers.” said civil surgeon Dr. Zafar Tadvi.

Police Help Centre Becomes Functional

The police help centre became functional on Friday. After much dilly-dialling, the state government took over the reins of the hospital from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). This was after the civic administration expressed before the judiciary about its inability to sustain the huge administrative expenses to run the hospital. The 200-bed hospital which also has an Out-Patient Department (OPD), operation theatres and dialysis units is the lone government-run medical facility in the Mira Road-Dahanu belt. The hospital also has post-mortem and mortuary facilities.

