 Mira Bhayandar: Kashigaon Cops Recover ₹27 Lakh Lost To Stock Fraud Within A Week
Mira Bhayandar: Kashigaon Cops Recover ₹27 Lakh Lost To Stock Fraud Within A Week

Mira Bhayandar: Kashigaon Cops Recover ₹27 Lakh Lost To Stock Fraud Within A Week

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 03:04 PM IST
Mira Bhayandar: The Kashigaon police managed to make a reversal of Rs.27 lakh out of the Rs.40 lakh which a resident from Kashimira had lost in an online stock trading scam. After receiving the complaint, a team led by police inspector-Rahul Sonawane under the supervision of senior police inspector-Rahul Patil started investigations and identified the bank accounts in which the ill-gotten wealth had been parked.

After continuous follow-ups with the concerned banks, the cops managed to freeze Rs.27 lakh. The amount was reversed to the complainant’s account following orders from the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Thane. Meanwhile the cyber cell attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police helped nine complainants recover nearly Rs.18 lakhs which they had lost to various types of online frauds under the guise of credit card update and adding extra redeem points in their accounts.

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Scan 100 CCTV’s To Nab Serial Car Thief, 4 Stolen Cars Recovered,...
MBVV Police Working Tirelessly To Tackle Online Fraud

The move by police commissioner- Madhukar Pandey to assign specific duties to a section of personnel at all 19 police stations under its jurisdiction to dedicatedly work towards fighting cyber-frauds and recover lost money at the earliest has been yielding positive results for the MBVVV police which has stressed upon the need to be careful while dealing with unknown callers/senders and to lodge complaint as soon as possible (Golden Hour).

People can contact the local police stations or directly approach or call the cybercrime cell on 1930 with an additional option of reporting online frauds through email at www.cybercrime.gov.in.  

