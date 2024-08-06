Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Scan 100 CCTV’s To Nab Serial Car Thief, 4 Stolen Cars Recovered, Accomplice Still At Large

The stolen cars which were recovered by the police | FPJ

Scanning a network of more than 100 closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras spanning more than hundred kilometres for more than 20 days helped the Kashigaon police nab a notorious car thief from Govandi in Mumbai. Two cases of car thefts were reported from the region within a span of four days. Alarmed by the sudden rise in cases of car thefts in their jurisdiction, the crime detection unit attached to the Kashigaon police was roped in to conduct investigations. Senior police inspector- Rahul Patil visited the crime scene and deputed one of the teams to scan all CCTV cameras installed on the possible getaway routes.

The team scanned over 100 CCTV cameras spanning a distance of about 100 kilometres for nearly 20 days which provided a lead about the suspected presence of the car lifters in eastern suburbs of Mumbai.

The teams fanned various areas in Trombay, Govandi and Ghatkopar for ten consecutive days and finally caught the accused identified as- Ahmed Ali Niamat Ali Shaikh- a resident of Baingwanwadi in the Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi. Shaikh confessed his involvement in four car lifting cases in Kashigaon, Mira Road and Vile-Parle.

While four stolen cars including three Maruti Wagon-R and a Cellario have been recovered from his possession, Ahmed's partner-in-crime Baablu Shaikh is still at large. The accused duo stole the cars and sold them in other states at throwaway prices, police said.

A man hunt has been to nab the absconding accused. Meanwhile Shaikh has been booked under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for theft. Further investigations were underway.