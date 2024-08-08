Mira-Bhayandar: Resistance Grows As MBMC's Cluster Redevelopment Project Faces Hurdles In Urban Renewal Efforts |

Mumbai: Nearly a year after getting a green signal from the state government for the implementation of the integrated cluster development scheme, in the twin-city, the ongoing survey is facing stiff resistance from citizens in some pockets falling under the urban renewal plans (URPs).

Notably, a notification had been issued by the urban development department, last year, following which the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) released maps of 24 URP’s (450 hectares) for the implementation of the much-awaited cluster scheme-largely benefiting occupants of dilapidated and dangerous structures to revitalise the city’s infrastructure comprehensively by toeing the lines of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) which became the first city to implement the scheme in Asia.

Subsequently six URPs in areas including Mashacha Pada (15.66 hectares), Mandvi Pada (19.47 hectares), Dachkul Pada (27.74 hectares), Mahajan Wadi (10.44 hectares), 60 feet Road, Bhayandar (29.38 hectares) and Ambedkar Nagar (4.49 hectares) were identified for the implementation of the cluster development in the first phase which would set a template for all future developments through the scheme.

However, the ongoing survey being conducted by a private agency hit a hurdle after a stiff resistance from pockets including 60 feet road in Bhayandar. “We have scheduled a meeting with the residents under the chairmanship of the municipal commissioner on 10, August to resolve the issue and explain the features, amenities and advantages of the project. Hopefully the issue will be resolved.” said Dilip Gheware, officer on special duty (OSD) who heads the special task force (STF) constituted for the execution of the project.

Apart from use of high-tech technology including- distometers, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) or drones armed with light detection and ranging (LiDAR) machines, the process also envisages physical biometric survey, numbering ,verification of building documents and preparation of a database of entitled beneficiaries.

While the findings of the techno economic viability (TEV) study has already been submitted, the drone survey, base mapping and light detection process of all six URP’s is 100 percent complete. The numbering and biometric survey process is under way in two URP’s including-Dachkulpada and 60 Feet Road.

The compiled data will be entered in the Centralised Information Management System (CIMS) for further process. The state government has allotted funds amounting ₹10 crore for the scheme.