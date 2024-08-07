Mira-Bhayandar: Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Sees Over 5.4 Lakh Applications In Thane District

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mira Bhayandar: The Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana has been receiving an overwhelming response from potential beneficiaries in Thane district. As per information sourced out from the district collectorate, as many as 5,47,870 applications had been received till 6, August.

The district administration claimed that they had completed 100 percent screening of the received application out of which 4,76,258 had been approved. While 70,045 applications remained pending due to errors, 875 have been cancelled, officials said.

The scheme which was announced by the Maha-Yuti (MY) government in its recently announced budget aims to provide a monthly stipend of Rs.1,500 for underprivileged women aged between 21 and 65 years in the state. The scheme was introduced from 1, July and the deadline for submitting applications on the online or offline platform is 31, August.

The district administration led by collector- Ashok Shingare has trained his focus on enrolling maximum number of eligible beneficiaries who could avail the benefit of the ambitious scheme rolled out by the state government.

Shingare who has mobilised the district machinery right from panchayat samiti, municipal councils and corporations has been personally supervising the enrolment process. Special focus was also on enrolling women from the rural and tribal areas of the district.

While the Murbad taluka topped by averaging 98.90 percent as it approved 37,886 out of the 38,308 applications, Thane taluka examined a total of 1,87,900 applications and approved 1,62,022(86.23percent) which includes more than 72,000 applications received from the Mira-Bhayandar area.

The number of cancellations were limited to 22 and 245 in Murbad and Thane taluka respectively. Talukas including- Ulhasnagar, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Ambernath, and Shahpur reported an average of 75.77%, 85.22%, 83.38%, 91.99% and 85.40% respectively.

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has started 31 help centres and roped in 622 workers including- ASHA worker, anganwadi sevikas and members of women self-help groups to identify beneficiaries and help them in the enrolment process.