Mira Bhayandar: MBMC To Host CSR Conclave For Sustainable Development And Community Empowerment

MBMC Chief Sanjay Katkar |

Mira Bhayandar: After successfully conducting “Vision @ 2047” (innovate, connect and prosper), a two-day brainstorming session in which topics ranging from-women in leadership role and digital empowerment for women to liveability index, sustainable city branding and safe city were discussed at length in February, this year, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now organised a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) conclave-a transformative event dedicated to sustainable development and community empowerment.

The conclave will be held at the Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium in Kashimira between 9:30 am to 4:30 pm on 7, August under the aegis of MBMC's Innovative Cell (IC).

MBMC CSR Conclave |

Apart from chief executive officers, directors and CSR heads of reputed companies, esteemed professions from various sectors, researchers, scholars, government officials, students and faculties from educational institutions will register their participation in the conclave with a focus on education, environment and healthcare. “Collaborative discussions and interactive sessions will be held to shape a brighter future of the twin-city aligning with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and India’s 100 years of Independence. The event will provide a platform for knowledge sharing and exploring innovative approaches to CSR initiatives.” said municipal commissioner- Sanjay Katkar.

While the conclave is supported by the Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSInS), Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Department and National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog), the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Aga Khan Agency for Habitat India are the knowledge and sustainability partners of the event respectively.

Notably, joint secretary and mission director (SBM-Urban)- Roopa Mishra in her message to the civic administration extended her best wishes for the success of the conclave while looking forward to hearing about the impactful collaborations and innovative solutions that will emerge from this platform. The pioneering initiative makes MBMC the first Urban Local Body (ULB) in the state to organize such a significant event.