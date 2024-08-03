Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Chief Medical Officer & Assistant Arrested For Accepting Bribe In Pathology Lab License Case |

In a major embarrassment for the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), two people including the chief medical officer attached to the health department landed into the custody of the Thane unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for accepting Rs.4,000 as bribe to issue a license to start a pathology laboratory in Kashigaon.

The accused have been identified as chief medical officer-Dr. B.T.Dudhbhate and his assistant Nilesh Rathod.

Dudhbate who is on deputation was appointed as the head of the health department in December, 2023. The accused demanded a bribe of Rs. 5,000 which was later scaled down to Rs. 4,000 after negotiations.

The aggrieved approached the ACB which laid a trap and caught Rathod while accepting the bribe money which he later handed over to Dudhbate at his office in the main administrative building of the MBMC on Friday evening. An offence under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, has been registered at the Bhayandar police station against the accused. Further investigations were underway.