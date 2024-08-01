Mira Bhayandar: Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik Exposes Town Planning Irregularities, Threatens Protest Against MBMC

MLA Pratap Sarnaik | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) legislator-Pratap Sarnaik has dropped a bombshell by alleging massive irregularities and zero planning by the officials in the town planning department (TPD) of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) who were sanctioning building proposals without completing the acquisition process of large parcels of reserved land from private developers while depriving citizens of amenities and causing multi crore loses to the treasury.

In his letter to the municipal commissioner, Sarnaik has alleged that the TPD had sanctioned layouts proposed by private developers under the accommodation reservation (AR) policy on land tagged for various public amenities including-gardens, housing for dis-housed, playground, social forestry, hospital, market, parking lots, gymnasium, primary and secondary schools.

“Shockingly, information sourced out from the TPD shows that out of the 15 proposals most were sanctioned sans completion of the mandated acquisition process. This is not only an act of injustice to citizens but also a grave offence. I have given a 15-day ultimatum to complete the process failing which we will lockdown the TP office on 16, August to register our protest.” warned Sarnaik.

While in some cases the MBMC had entered its name on the 7/12 land extracts and completed the agreement process, barring a few the MBMC had not completed the legal transfer process while failing to take over physical possession of the land.

As per the provisions of the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR), depending on the nature of amenity reservation, a certain percentage of the total land / or constructed amenity needs to surrendered (free of cost and free from encumbrances) to the municipal (class wise) or planning authority. A total of 386 land parcels have been tagged as reserved for various public amenities in the twin-city.