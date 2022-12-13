Mira-Bhayandar: Murder convict in Paithan open jail jumps parole

Representative Image

Mira-Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have booked a murder convict for allegedly jumping emergency parole. Mr Aquino Martis was serving life imprisonment at the open jail in Paithan after he was convicted for stabbing his girlfriend to death in Mira Road in Jan 2009. He was granted 45 days of emergency furlough in 2020, followed by an extension due to the Covid-induced parole orders in which several prisoners convicted of various serious criminal offences were allowed to go home. Mr Martis was supposed to report back on May 4, 2022.