Mira-Bhayandar: Murder convict in Paithan open jail jumps parole

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have booked a murder convict for allegedly jumping emergency parole.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 07:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Mira-Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have booked a murder convict for allegedly jumping emergency parole. Mr Aquino Martis was serving life imprisonment at the open jail in Paithan after he was convicted for stabbing his girlfriend to death in Mira Road in Jan 2009. He was granted 45 days of emergency furlough in 2020, followed by an extension due to the Covid-induced parole orders in which several prisoners convicted of various serious criminal offences were allowed to go home. Mr Martis was supposed to report back on May 4, 2022.

