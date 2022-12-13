Navi Mumbai: Nerul police arrest 2, solve 6 cases of housebreaking

Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Nerul police arrested two persons and claim to have solved at least six cases of house breaking in Navi Mumbai. The duo had also committed crimes in Mumbai.

The police received information that one of the accused was coming to Shirvane village in Nerul. They laid a trap and caught Mira Road resident Saurabh Yadav, 24. During interrogation, he revealed that Taufiq Shaikh, 24 – a resident of Mira Road and native of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh – was his accomplice.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Vivek Pansare said stolen jewellery worth Rs 8 lakh and a tablet worth Rs 5,000 was seized from the duo.

“The jewellery recovered was stolen from Sanpada, under Turbhe police jurisdiction. At least six cases of house breaking that took place under the Nerul police station have been solved with their arrest,” said Pansare.