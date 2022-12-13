e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Nerul police arrest 2, solve 6 cases of housebreaking

Navi Mumbai: Nerul police arrest 2, solve 6 cases of housebreaking

The police received information that one of the accused was coming to Shirvane village in Nerul.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: The Nerul police arrested two persons and claim to have solved at least six cases of house breaking in Navi Mumbai. The duo had also committed crimes in Mumbai.

The police received information that one of the accused was coming to Shirvane village in Nerul. They laid a trap and caught Mira Road resident Saurabh Yadav, 24. During interrogation, he revealed that Taufiq Shaikh, 24 – a resident of Mira Road and native of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh – was his accomplice.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Thief steals ₹ 25k cash, documents from petrol pump office in Panvel
article-image

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Vivek Pansare said stolen jewellery worth Rs 8 lakh and a tablet worth Rs 5,000 was seized from the duo.

“The jewellery recovered was stolen from Sanpada, under Turbhe police jurisdiction. At least six cases of house breaking that took place under the Nerul police station have been solved with their arrest,” said Pansare.

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: NCP chief Sharad Pawar gets death threat

Mumbai updates: NCP chief Sharad Pawar gets death threat

Navi Mumbai reports zero new COVID-19 cases for 3 consecutive days; active cases at 6

Navi Mumbai reports zero new COVID-19 cases for 3 consecutive days; active cases at 6

Bombay High Court: Nothing but Sachin Waze’s statement to show corruption case against Anil...

Bombay High Court: Nothing but Sachin Waze’s statement to show corruption case against Anil...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC felicitates winners of 'Swachh Survekshan 2023'competition winners

Navi Mumbai: NMMC felicitates winners of 'Swachh Survekshan 2023'competition winners

Navi Mumbai: Nerul police arrest 2, solve 6 cases of housebreaking

Navi Mumbai: Nerul police arrest 2, solve 6 cases of housebreaking