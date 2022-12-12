e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Thief steals ₹ 25k cash, documents from petrol pump office in Panvel

Navi Mumbai: Thief steals ₹ 25k cash, documents from petrol pump office in Panvel

According to police, the theft took place at the office of Jwala Highway Service HPCL, Bhingari near Panvel.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 03:45 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Thief steals ₹ 25k cash, documents from petrol pump office in Panvel |
The Panvel City police registered a case of theft after Rs 25,000 went missing from the office of a petrol pump in Bhingari in Panvel. Apart from the cash, a mobile, pens and other documents were also stolen from the office, said police.

According to police, the theft took place at the office of Jwala Highway Service HPCL, Bhingari near Panvel and a case has been registered against an unidentified person at Panvel city police station in this regard.

The theft took place at Pankaj Dharmaraj Dubey cabin and Rs 25,000 cash, a feature mobile, a few pens and other documents were stolen. The police have started an investigation and checked CCTV footage of the petrol pump and nearby areas.

