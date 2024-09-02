Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Suspend Cop For Extorting Money From Lovebirds In Mira Road

Mira-Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has suspended a police constable for his alleged involvement in fleecing money from lovebirds in Mira Road. Notably, the constable who has been identified as Suryakant Kendre is attached to the Mira Road police station.

About The Case

According to the police, they received a complaint that a Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) guard-Gokul Purhe accosted the couple on a road near the L.R.Tiwari Engineering College located in the Beverly Park area of Mira Road.

Purhe informed Kendre who reached the spot and threatened the complainants to book them for creating a nuisance in public while demanding money to hush up the matter. The terrified complainant transferred Rs 19,000 into Purhe’s digital wallet on the instance of Kendre.

After receiving the complaint, senior police inspector Dhiraj Koli investigated the matter and found substance in the accusations. Koli submitted a report following which DCP (Zone I) Prakash Gaikwad suspended Kendre and initiated a departmental inquiry against him. The guard was relieved from duty and sent back to the MSF headquarters.