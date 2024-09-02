 Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Suspend Cop For Extorting Money From Lovebirds In Mira Road
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Suspend Cop For Extorting Money From Lovebirds In Mira Road

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Suspend Cop For Extorting Money From Lovebirds In Mira Road

According to the police, they received a complaint that a Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) guard-Gokul Purhe accosted the couple on a road near the L.R.Tiwari Engineering College located in the Beverly Park area of Mira Road.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 03:29 PM IST
article-image

Mira-Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has suspended a police constable for his alleged involvement in fleecing money from lovebirds in Mira Road. Notably, the constable who has been identified as Suryakant Kendre is attached to the Mira Road police station.

About The Case

According to the police, they received a complaint that a Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) guard-Gokul Purhe accosted the couple on a road near the L.R.Tiwari Engineering College located in the Beverly Park area of Mira Road.

Read Also
Mira-Bhayandar: BJP Youth Wing Leader Critically Injured In Knife Attack; Prime Suspect & 2 Other...
article-image

Purhe informed Kendre who reached the spot and threatened the complainants to book them for creating a nuisance in public while demanding money to hush up the matter. The terrified complainant transferred Rs 19,000 into Purhe’s digital wallet on the instance of Kendre.

FPJ Shorts
New York Fashion Week 2024: Date, Schedule, And Everything You Need To Know
New York Fashion Week 2024: Date, Schedule, And Everything You Need To Know
Viral VIDEO: Youth Wears Burqa To Meet Girlfriend In Moradabad, Caught & Beaten By Locals; Police Recover Lighter Pistol
Viral VIDEO: Youth Wears Burqa To Meet Girlfriend In Moradabad, Caught & Beaten By Locals; Police Recover Lighter Pistol
IDBI Bank Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For 56 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts, Check Eligibility, Application Fee, and Selection Process Details
IDBI Bank Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For 56 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts, Check Eligibility, Application Fee, and Selection Process Details
Mumbai: Don't Miss Out! Apply For VESCOA's Five-Year B.Arch Program By September 11
Mumbai: Don't Miss Out! Apply For VESCOA's Five-Year B.Arch Program By September 11

After receiving the complaint, senior police inspector Dhiraj Koli investigated the matter and found substance in the accusations. Koli submitted a report following which DCP (Zone I) Prakash Gaikwad suspended Kendre and initiated a departmental inquiry against him. The guard was relieved from duty and sent back to the MSF headquarters.   

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Sets Up Integrated Control & Command Unit To Monitor Live Feeds From CCTV...

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Sets Up Integrated Control & Command Unit To Monitor Live Feeds From CCTV...

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Suspend Cop For Extorting Money From Lovebirds In Mira Road

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Suspend Cop For Extorting Money From Lovebirds In Mira Road

'Whoever Supports Ramgiri Maharaj Gets Death Threat', BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Reacts After Two FIRs For...

'Whoever Supports Ramgiri Maharaj Gets Death Threat', BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Reacts After Two FIRs For...

Bombay HC Grants 4 Weeks To Ravindra Waikar To Reply On Plea By Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Challenging...

Bombay HC Grants 4 Weeks To Ravindra Waikar To Reply On Plea By Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Challenging...

'Masjid Ke Andar Aake Maarenge': BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Delivers Inflammatory Speech In Support Of...

'Masjid Ke Andar Aake Maarenge': BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Delivers Inflammatory Speech In Support Of...