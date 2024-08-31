Mira-Bhayandar: BJP Youth Wing Leader Critically Injured In Knife Attack; Prime Suspect & 2 Other Accomplices Arrested Within 24 Hours | Representational Image

Less than 24 hours after they mounted a murderous assault on the secretary of the local BJP unit (youth wing) Rajan Pandey on Friday, three men including the prime accused-Vinod Rajbhar have been arrested by the Bhayandar police.

In a shocking daylight incident, Pandey was critically injured after he was brutally assaulted with a knife by a Rajbhar and his two accomplices in the Shiv Sena lane area in Bhayandar (west) at around 5:15 pm on Friday. A profusely bleeding Pandey who sustained deep wound injuries on his neck and stomach was rushed to a private hospital in Mira Road where his condition is said to be critical. Pandey’s friend identified as Anand Jha who was accompanying him also sustained injuries in the attack. Pandey is suspected to be involved in illegal trade of gutka smuggling, sources said. The attack is said to the fallout of a monetary dispute between Pandey and Rajbhar.

Meanwhile an offence under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 against the accused who have been remanded to custody. Further investigations were underway.