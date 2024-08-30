 Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Police Recover ₹14.7 Lakh Lost In Online Investment Scams, Highlight Cyber Fraud Prevention Efforts
After receiving the complaints, the Kashigaon police and cyber cell personnel started investigations and identified the bank accounts in which the ill-gotten wealth had been parked. After continuous follow-ups with the concerned banks, teams managed to freeze Rs 7.50 lakh and Rs 7.20 lakh respectively.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Mira Bhayandar: The Kashigaon police and their cyber cell counterparts managed to make collective reversals amounting Rs 14.70 lakh which two people had lost in online investment scams.

In the first case, the Kashigaon police received a complaint from Mira Road resident-Dhairya Soni that he had fallen prey to the evil designs of cyber criminals who lured him into investing more than Rs 20 lakh in a fake stock trading platform.

The other complaint was registered with the cyber cell unit attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police by a person identified as Gurav who lost Rs 11.60 lakh after getting attracted towards an advertisement floated by the fraudsters on a social networking site promising high returns on fake investment schemes.

The amount was reversed to the bank accounts of the complainants' account following orders from the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Thane.

While the cyber cell has been actively probing fraud cases, the move by MBVV chief- Madhukar Pandey to assign specific duties to some of the personnel at all 18 police stations under his jurisdiction to dedicatedly work towards fighting cyber-frauds and recover lost money at the earliest has been yielding positive results since March, 2024.

With the latest reversal, the MBVV police have managed to recover more than Rs 2 crore lost by complainants in various cases of cyber-frauds. Stressing upon the need to be careful while dealing with unknown callers/senders and to lodge complaint as soon as possible (Golden Hour), Madhukar Pandey said that people can contact the local police stations or directly approach or call the cybercrime cell on 1930 with an additional option of reporting online frauds through email at www.cybercrime.gov.in.

