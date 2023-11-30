Mira-Bhayandar: Cyber Cell Swiftly Reverses ₹7.35 Lakh Fraud To Mira Road Victim; Issues Warning On Online Scams

The complai | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: Less than 36 hours after they received a complaint from a physically challenged travel agent living in Mira Road that ₹7.35 lakh had been siphoned off from his credit card account by cyber fraudsters, the cyber cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police managed to make a reversal of the entire transaction. After receiving a call from the fraudster posing as a customer care executive of the credit card company, the complainant who works from home received a link on his mobile phone tagged with an offer of increasing the reward points on his card.

Unaware about the trap-of-deceit, the complainant clicked on the link while sharing crucial details. Minutes later the spend limit on his card had reduced by ₹7.35 lakh via seven fraudulent transactions. Not wasting any time, he immediately alerted the cyber cell and registered his complaint on November 28.

Police cyber cell team successfully reversed the transaction

After receiving the complaint, the cyber cell team led by police inspector Sujitkumar Gunjkar and PSI Prasad Shenolkar swung into action and managed to freeze the money and reverse the entire transaction by establishing contact with the gateway of the digital platform that provided payment solutions. In another case, the cyber cell managed to reverse a transaction amounting ₹2.57 lakh which was siphoned off from the account of a woman living in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road on November 27, using a similar modus operandi. With the current recoveries, the total figures have soared to more than ₹1.39 crore in less than eleven months this year.

Stressing on the need to be careful while dealing with unknown callers/senders and to lodge complaint as soon as possible (Golden Hour), cyber cell officials said that people can directly approach or call the cybercrime cell on 1930 even email at www.cybercrime.gov.in for reporting online frauds.