 Mira-Bhayandar: Cops Reverse ₹1.3 Lakh Lost In Cyberfrauds
Mira-Bhayandar: Cops Reverse ₹1.3 Lakh Lost In Cyberfrauds

The duo approached the cyber cell within the golden hour and got their entire money back.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Sunday, September 03, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Representative photo

Mira-Bhayandar: The cybercrime cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has helped two people get back ₹1.30 lakh which they had lost by falling prey to cyber frauds. In the first case, the complainant reported a fraudulent transaction in which ₹89,327 was deducted through the international platform of a fake portal. The other case involves cyber crooks offering the complainant help redeeming reward points to get credit card details and siphon off ₹40,000 from his accounts. The duo approached the cyber cell within the golden hour and got their entire money back.

