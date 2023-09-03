Mira-Bhayandar: Cops Reverse ₹1.3 Lakh Lost In Cyberfrauds

Representative photo

Mira-Bhayandar: The cybercrime cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has helped two people get back ₹1.30 lakh which they had lost by falling prey to cyber frauds. In the first case, the complainant reported a fraudulent transaction in which ₹89,327 was deducted through the international platform of a fake portal. The other case involves cyber crooks offering the complainant help redeeming reward points to get credit card details and siphon off ₹40,000 from his accounts. The duo approached the cyber cell within the golden hour and got their entire money back.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)