Mumbai Cyber Secure: Businessman Duped Of ₹37,000 In Fake Ganesh Festival Contribution Scam

A 37-year-old man was duped of Rs 37,000 under the pretence of contribution for the upcoming Ganesh festival to be held in his society.

A case was registered against two individuals for alleged cheating at Sakinaka police station on September 1. One of the accused was identified as Gurdayal Singh Lakhapal, while the other remained unidentified.

According to the FIR, Amit Sameer Shaikh, 37, a businessman residing in Andheri West, On August 30, at 4 pm, was at his office when two people entered, and one of them introduced himself as Swami Baldev Singh Lakhpal. Lakhpal claimed to be a committee member of the Anraycity One Society collecting money for the Ganesh festival. Shaikh gave them ₹1000 in cash.

Accused provided him with a QR code

Subsequently, Lakhapal and his companion informed Shaikh that during the Ganesh festival, they were involved in various social activities such as food distribution for the poor and food donations. They requested ₹2,100 for the same. Shaikh believed them but did not have enough cash, so the accused provided him with a QR code. Shaikh scanned it and paid ₹2,100. The accused engaged Shaikh in conversation and then left.

At 4.20 pm, Shaikh received a notification from the bank that ₹15,000 had been debited from his bank account. Upon checking his bank balance, he discovered two transactions occurred, one was on the same day at 4.18 pm for ₹21,000 transferred to Gurudayal Singh Lakhapal and another at 4.27 pm for ₹15,000 transferred to Lakhapal again. Shaikh inquired about the Ganesh festival and contributions with his neighbours, only to realise that his society did not celebrate Ganesh festival. It was then that Shaikh realised that the two individuals were fraudsters.

Shaikh registered a case against the two individuals under section 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the IPC Act.

