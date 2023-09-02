 Mumbai Cyber Secure: Cons Seek Investment With Fake Website Of Firm; Probe On
Vishal SinghUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 08:37 PM IST
FPJ Cyber Secure | FPJ

Mumbai: A south Mumbai-based limited liability partnership firm, Blume Venture Investment Manager LLP, has lodged a complaint with the Byculla police against unknown cyber fraudsters for creating a fake company website and sending emails to people seeking investment.

The complainant was lodged by the firm’s finance head Mithul Ashok Mehta, describing that firm reinvests its customers’ money in other firms and shares profits with them. Each individual customer, though, must invest at least ₹1 crore with the firm. Mehta told the police that an unknown person emailed one of the firm’s employees that someone is seeking investment from him through Blume Venture with a link to a website. Thereafter, several people contacted the firm informing about the modus operandi.

The Byculla police said they are probing the matter and have registered an FIR against unknown persons under section 419 (cheating by personation) of the India Penal Code and the IT Act.

