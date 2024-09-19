Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Prevent 3 Suicide Attempts In Less Than 2 Weeks

Mira-Bhayandar: Successfully playing their crucial roles as first responders and counsellors, alert cops from the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police successfully averted three suicide bids in less than two weeks.

Incidentally, two out of the three suicide attempts which were reported under the jurisdiction of the Naigaon police station in Vasai coincided with the suicide prevention awareness week which is observed from September 9 to September 13.

About The Incidents

In the first incident, the police received an alert on helpline number 112 informing them about a 16-year-old girl who had locked herself and was attempting suicide by hanging to the ceiling of her apartment after her mother apparently scolded her over some issue. On-duty police personnel Santosh Ghuge immediately reached the spot and broke open the door only to find that the girl had climbed on a washing machine to hang herself. Ghuge not only stopped her from taking the extreme step but also counselled her.

Another such incident occurred on 13, September, a 24-year-old housewife hanged herself in her apartment in Vasai owing to domestic quarrels with her husband. Although neigbours entered the apartment and brought her down, she was motionless. A team led by API Palkar who was informed about the suicide bid immediately reached the spot and rushed her to a public health centre in a private vehicle. After primary medical aid, Palkar shifted her to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital.

After three days of treatment, the woman was discharged from hospital. The couple were later brought to the police station where senior police inspector- Ramesh Bhame counselled them. The couple left after promising not to quarrel. In the third and most critical case, the police were informed about loud noises of a quarrel between a couple coming from an apartment. Police personnel Santosh Ghuge immediately arrived at the scene and was shocked to witness that the 37-year-old woman was about to jump off from the gallery of her apartment on the 13th floor. Not wasting a single moment, Ghuge swiftly grabbed her, preventing the suicide.

It emerged that the woman took the step as she was fed up with repeated tiffs with her unemployed husband. The MBVV police have been working to improve the response time in attending distress calls. Under the emergency 112 service, every call dialled gets connected to the integrated command centres and forwarded to the nearest on duty beat marshal.