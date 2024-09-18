 Mira-Bhayandar: Anti-Narcotics Team Seizes 2 Kg Of Ganja Worth Over ₹ 2 lakh, Arrests 2 Peddlers
Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 04:05 PM IST
Image Of The People Arrested |

Mira-Bhayandar: In continuation with their drive to weed out the drug menace from the twin city, the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested two peddlers who were found to be in possession of two kilograms ganja (cannabis) on Monday.

About The Arrests

Acting on a tip-off the ANC team-led police inspector Amar Marathe laid a trap and apprehended the peddlers from Kashimira. Upon frisking the duo who have been identified as Bhillu Savle (35) and Bunty Bajaj (45) were found to be in possession of two kilograms of ganja. The value of the seized consignment is pegged at over Rs 2 lakh.

Details Revealed By The Investigation

Investigations revealed that the duo who are natives of a village near Dhule had apparently come to the city to deliver the consignment. An offence under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered against the duo who have been remanded to custody after they were produced before the district sessions court, Thane.

Apart from running a background check to gather information about their suspected involvement in other similar offences, the ANC is also trying to ascertain the source of the consignment and potential buyers.

