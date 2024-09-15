Mira-Bhayandar: 49-Year-Old Businessman Loses Over ₹72 Lakh To Stock Market Scam In 35 Days, Scammers Disappear With Money

Regular investor loses Rs72.8L to stock trading fraud | Representational Image

Mira-Bhayandar: Despite being a regular stock market investor, a 49-year-old businessman lost more than Rs 72 lakh in just 35 days to cons, who fleeced him on the pretext offering tips on how to earn huge profits by investing in the stock exchange.

In his complaint to the Kashigaon police, the Mira Road resident, who runs an aluminum lid manufacturing company, said that he fell into the trap, after receiving a message on WhatsApp from an unknown sender. The con lured him, saying that he could earn lucrative profits by investing in the stock exchange with the expert's advice. He was then asked to download a bogus trading app.

After attending online tutorials, the man transferred Rs 72.8 lakh from August 4 to September 10 to the scammers. As the app reflected that his 'profits' have risen to over Rs 2.05 crore, he decided to withdraw the money, but couldn't do so. Hence, he visited the office of the investment company in Lower Parel, but was shocked to learn that the company no longer existed.