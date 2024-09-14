 Mumbai: 62-Year-Old Dombivli Man Duped Of ₹11.5 Lakh In Drugs-in-Parcel Fraud By Fake Courier Officials And Cyber Crime Cops; Case Filed
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 62-Year-Old Dombivli Man Duped Of ₹11.5 Lakh In Drugs-in-Parcel Fraud By Fake Courier Officials And Cyber Crime Cops; Case Filed

Mumbai: 62-Year-Old Dombivli Man Duped Of ₹11.5 Lakh In Drugs-in-Parcel Fraud By Fake Courier Officials And Cyber Crime Cops; Case Filed

A 62-year-old man was duped by a gang of scammers posing as courier company and Mumbai cyber crime officials stating that his parcel containing passports, credit card and MD drugs have arrived and induced the victim to pay Rs 11.50 lakh to get out of the case.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 03:04 AM IST
article-image
Senior citizen loses ₹11.5L to scammers in drugs-in-parcel fraud | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 62-year-old man was duped by a gang of scammers posing as courier company and Mumbai cyber crime officials stating that his parcel containing passports, credit card and MD drugs have arrived and induced the victim to pay Rs 11.50 lakh to get out of the case.

Interestingly, the fraud came to light after the victim's son who works abroad had received emails from the bank about the transactions. He then inquired with the victim who narrated the ordeal and learnt that he had been conned.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Dombivali. On August 28, the victim had received a call from an unknown person claiming to be calling from a courier company. The caller told the victim that a parcel of his containing 5 passports, 03 credit cards, clothes 120 gm MD powder and a laptop has arrived. The victim who was baffled with this information denied having any knowledge about the parcel.

The caller further told the victim that there is a complaint against him at Cyber Crime Branch office at BKC, Bandra and that he is connecting the said call to them and the victim can speak to them further. Another person who posed as a police officer then spoke to the victim over the call and told him that apart from the parcel containing drugs, there had been some suspicious activities from his bank account as well.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 36-Year-Old Lawyer Duped Of ₹50,000 In Online Scam, Blackmailed After Fake Enquiry
Mumbai: 36-Year-Old Lawyer Duped Of ₹50,000 In Online Scam, Blackmailed After Fake Enquiry
Navi Mumbai: Nerul Police Rescue 28-Year-Old Kidnapped Man, Arrest 3 Who Planned Abduction To Recover Dues From Victim's Father
Navi Mumbai: Nerul Police Rescue 28-Year-Old Kidnapped Man, Arrest 3 Who Planned Abduction To Recover Dues From Victim's Father
Mumbai: St. Anthony's Church In Malwani To Build New Facility For Growing Congregation, Preserves Heritage Building For Celebrations
Mumbai: St. Anthony's Church In Malwani To Build New Facility For Growing Congregation, Preserves Heritage Building For Celebrations
Bombay HC Dismisses PIL Seeking Ban On Ministers Attending Religious Rituals, Calls It Waste Of Judicial Time
Bombay HC Dismisses PIL Seeking Ban On Ministers Attending Religious Rituals, Calls It Waste Of Judicial Time

The fraudster then told the victim that if he wants to get out of this case, he would have to pay him. He then induced the victim to transfer Rs 11.5 lakh from his bank accounts. Later, the victim's son, who works abroad, received an email from the bank informing about the transactions. He then spoke to the victim asking why he made those transactions after which the victim narrated the entire ordeal.

Read Also
Mumbai: Retired Postmaster, 63, Duped of ₹15 Lakh by Longtime Acquaintance In Fake Investment Scam
article-image

The victim was informed by his son that he had been conned after which he approached the police and got a case registered in the matter under section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 62-Year-Old Dombivli Man Duped Of ₹11.5 Lakh In Drugs-in-Parcel Fraud By Fake Courier...

Mumbai: 62-Year-Old Dombivli Man Duped Of ₹11.5 Lakh In Drugs-in-Parcel Fraud By Fake Courier...

Mumbai: 36-Year-Old Lawyer Duped Of ₹50,000 In Online Scam, Blackmailed After Fake Enquiry

Mumbai: 36-Year-Old Lawyer Duped Of ₹50,000 In Online Scam, Blackmailed After Fake Enquiry

Navi Mumbai: Nerul Police Rescue 28-Year-Old Kidnapped Man, Arrest 3 Who Planned Abduction To...

Navi Mumbai: Nerul Police Rescue 28-Year-Old Kidnapped Man, Arrest 3 Who Planned Abduction To...

Mumbai: St. Anthony's Church In Malwani To Build New Facility For Growing Congregation, Preserves...

Mumbai: St. Anthony's Church In Malwani To Build New Facility For Growing Congregation, Preserves...

Bombay HC Dismisses PIL Seeking Ban On Ministers Attending Religious Rituals, Calls It Waste Of...

Bombay HC Dismisses PIL Seeking Ban On Ministers Attending Religious Rituals, Calls It Waste Of...