Mumbai: Retired Postmaster, 63, Duped of ₹15 Lakh by Longtime Acquaintance In Fake Investment Scam

Representational Image |

Mumbai: A retired postmaster was allegedly duped of Rs 15 lakh after being lured into an investment scheme. The accused, Bharti Brijmohan Bhushan, had known the victim for 15 years and recommended the scheme, knowing he had received Rs 8 lakh as gratuity.

The Vile Parle police have booked Bharti for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

About The Case

Shripat Revgade, 63, the complainant, had retired as a senior postmaster. In 2020, after receiving his gratuity, he intended to invest in a postal scheme. However, Bharti convinced him otherwise. Claiming to work with L&T Finance, she presented several schemes with promises of lucrative returns.

The victim first invested Rs 5 lakh and later Rs 10 lakh. Three years later, the returns never materialised. When confronted, Bharti confessed to using the Rs 15 lakh for “emergency purposes” but assured him she would return the amount. Despite repeated promises, she failed to repay the money. Adding to the victim’s woes, Bharti allegedly filed a complaint with the Juhu police, accusing him of “mentally harassing” her for the money. Upon discovering this FIR, Revgade lodged a cross FIR at the Vile Parle station.