 Mumbai Police EOW Books 25 Entities For Allegedly Defrauding 214 Investors of ₹35.21 Crore
According to the FIR, the accused collected funds between June 2022 and June 2024, promising monthly returns of 5-25% in binary options, forex, sports, and cryptocurrencies.

Ankit SalviUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 10:19 AM IST
Mumbai: The Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has booked 25 entities, including the directors and agents of IX Global LLC, IX Global Academy Pvt Ltd, Pochale Global Academy Pvt Ltd, and TP Global FX, for allegedly duping 214 investors of around Rs 35.21 crore. An FIR was registered by the Amboli police on the complaint of a 39-year-old businesswoman from the Baner area of Pune.

About The Case

According to the FIR, the accused collected funds between June 2022 and June 2024, promising monthly returns of 5-25% in binary options, forex, sports, and cryptocurrencies. The accused firm IX Global LLC has an office in Andheri West. After the zonal DCP reviewed the complaint, he directed the Amboli police to lodge a criminal case. All have been booked under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, banker, merchant, or agent), 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3 and 4 of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act.

Previously, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had received a complaint about illegal investment schemes in November 2022 and subsequently alerted the RBI and the state government. In February, a related FIR was filed with the Nagpur city police against Suraj Savarkar, PR Traders, MR Traders, RK Traders, and Greenvalley Agro M Traders.

