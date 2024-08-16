 Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Arrests 34-Year-Old Notorious Goon For Violating Externment Orders
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Arrests 34-Year-Old Notorious Goon For Violating Externment Orders

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Arrests 34-Year-Old Notorious Goon For Violating Externment Orders

A notorious goon identified as-Shivprasad Kushal Shetty (34) having multiple offences registered against him at various police stations in the region was apprehended by the central crime branch unit (CCU) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police from Bhayandar (east) for defying externment (tadipar) orders.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Arrests 34-Year-Old Notorious Goon For Violating Externment Orders |

Mira-Bhayandar: A notorious goon identified as-Shivprasad Kushal Shetty (34) having multiple offences registered against him at various police stations in the region was apprehended by the central crime branch unit (CCU) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police from Bhayandar (east) for defying externment (tadipar) orders.

Shetty who had earned notoriety for his alleged involvement in various types of crimes including-cheating, assault and outraging modesty of women had been externed by DCP (Zone I) from the limits of Thane, Palghar, Mumbai (city) and Mumbai (suburban) for a period of two years on April, 9 -2024.

FPJ Shorts
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Arrests 34-Year-Old Notorious Goon For Violating Externment Orders
Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Arrests 34-Year-Old Notorious Goon For Violating Externment Orders
Video: Ishan Kishan Blasts 86-ball Ton In Opening Round Of Buchi Babu Trophy
Video: Ishan Kishan Blasts 86-ball Ton In Opening Round Of Buchi Babu Trophy
Bombay HC Summons BJP MP Narayan Rane On Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vinayak Raut's Election Corruption Plea
Bombay HC Summons BJP MP Narayan Rane On Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vinayak Raut's Election Corruption Plea
'Chalta Phirta Science Model': Uorfi Javed Gets Brutally Trolled For Her Fidget Spinner Look (VIDEO)
'Chalta Phirta Science Model': Uorfi Javed Gets Brutally Trolled For Her Fidget Spinner Look (VIDEO)

The orders were issued in accordance with section 56 (1) (a) (b) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. A patrolling team from the CCU led by assistant police inspector- Nitin Bendre spotted Shetty loitering near Hotel Silver Wood located in Shivram Chambers in Bhayandar (east) and took him into custody on Tuesday.

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC First In State To Implement CM Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana, 20 Students Get...
article-image

After duly verifying the validity of externment orders, the team arrested Shetty and registered an offence against him under section 142 of the Maharashtra Police Act-1951 at the local police station for entering without permission from an area to which it has been directed upon to remove himself. Meanwhile the case has been handed over to the Navghar police station for further processing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Arrests 34-Year-Old Notorious Goon For Violating Externment Orders

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Arrests 34-Year-Old Notorious Goon For Violating Externment Orders

Bombay HC Summons BJP MP Narayan Rane On Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vinayak Raut's Election Corruption...

Bombay HC Summons BJP MP Narayan Rane On Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vinayak Raut's Election Corruption...

'EC Busted Propaganda Of Union Govt': Aaditya Thackeray On Poll Body Announcing Maha Election Dates...

'EC Busted Propaganda Of Union Govt': Aaditya Thackeray On Poll Body Announcing Maha Election Dates...

Why Election Commission Did Not Announce Poll Dates For Maharashtra? Explained

Why Election Commission Did Not Announce Poll Dates For Maharashtra? Explained

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will ECI Announce State's Poll Dates Today?

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will ECI Announce State's Poll Dates Today?