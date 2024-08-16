Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Arrests 34-Year-Old Notorious Goon For Violating Externment Orders |

Mira-Bhayandar: A notorious goon identified as-Shivprasad Kushal Shetty (34) having multiple offences registered against him at various police stations in the region was apprehended by the central crime branch unit (CCU) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police from Bhayandar (east) for defying externment (tadipar) orders.

Shetty who had earned notoriety for his alleged involvement in various types of crimes including-cheating, assault and outraging modesty of women had been externed by DCP (Zone I) from the limits of Thane, Palghar, Mumbai (city) and Mumbai (suburban) for a period of two years on April, 9 -2024.

The orders were issued in accordance with section 56 (1) (a) (b) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. A patrolling team from the CCU led by assistant police inspector- Nitin Bendre spotted Shetty loitering near Hotel Silver Wood located in Shivram Chambers in Bhayandar (east) and took him into custody on Tuesday.

After duly verifying the validity of externment orders, the team arrested Shetty and registered an offence against him under section 142 of the Maharashtra Police Act-1951 at the local police station for entering without permission from an area to which it has been directed upon to remove himself. Meanwhile the case has been handed over to the Navghar police station for further processing.