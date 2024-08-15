Mira Bhayandar: MBMC First In State To Implement CM Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana, 20 Students Get Provisional Offer Letters

Provisional Offer letter Being handed over to one the selected student |

Mira Bhayandar: Toeing the lines of the Chief Minister Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has become the first civic body in the state which has effectively implemented the scheme to provide vocational training and organise campus placement camps for students studying in municipal schools.

Provisional appointment letters of various companies were handed over to 20 students on Wednesday, after conducting aptitude and personality tests to assess the ability, skills, interests, personality traits and other factors deemed essential for success in a particular occupation.

The students will get permanent appointment letters after successful completion of vocational training courses like animation, electrician, fitter, plumbing, draughtsman, mechanic, turner and options in the healthcare and hospitality industry.

“Our aim is to empower municipal school students by unleashing their potential for better job opportunities in the organised and corporate sector. While this is the first batch of 20 students who have been offered provisional appointment letters, we will ensure that more students avail the opportunity every year.” said civic chief-Sanjay Katkar.

This is a first-of-its-kind initiative to be implemented by any municipal corporation for its school students across the state and has been tailored for standard Xth students who are either studying or had appeared for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations in the past academic session.

The MBMC has tied-up with the Tata Strive- a skill development initiative of Tata Trusts which addresses the pressing need to skilling India's youth for employment, entrepreneurship, and community enterprise and also Kaam.com which empowers users to find the right job or talent quickly and easily in the hospitality industry on their digital platform.

Notably, out of the 173 students from four municipal schools who appeared in the first batch of SSC exams 2023-2024 (after the MBMC elevated education facilities from Class 8 to Class 10), 54 remained unsuccessful. This year 279 students from five schools are enrolled in the tenth standard for the current academic session.