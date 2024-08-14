Mira Bhayandar: MLA Geeta Jain Chairs MBMC Meeting To Ensure Smooth Implementation Of CM Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana

Mira Bhayandar MLA Geeta Jain | Photo: File Image

Mira Bhayandar: Local legislator-Geeta Jain chaired a meeting for the effective implementation of the ambitious-Mukhyamantri Majhi Laadki Bahin (My Beloved Sister) Yojana rolled out by the Maha-Yuti (MY) government during the recently announced state budget for the current fiscal.

The meeting was held at the main administrative building of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in the presence of senior civic and revenue department officials on Tuesday. The scheme which was introduced from 1, July envisages a monthly stipend of Rs.1,500 for women aged between 21 and 65 years whose family income is below Rs.2.5 lakh.

The money will be credited into the Aadhaar-linked bank account via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The deadline for submitting applications on the online or offline platform is 31, August.

As per a government resolution (GR), assembly wise committees led by the legislator of the ruling party will finalise the consolidated list of eligible beneficiaries for the scheme. “I feel really proud to be appointed as chairperson of the committee for such a unique and important scheme aimed to support the economic development of women across the state.” said Jain who apart from directing officials to intensify efforts and mobilising machinery in helping and reaching out to all potential beneficiaries also issued standing instructions to the tehsildar to ensure that applicants get their income certificates within 24 hours.

However, the response to the scheme in the twin-city is abysmally low. While 21,600 approved applications received from beneficiaries in the twin-city were submitted at the district collector office, Thane for further process, on Tuesday, officials have been asked to give necessary assistance to nearly 3,700 applicants who have received edit and resubmit option to give them an opportunity to rectify the errors for resubmission.

The MY government is expecting the scheme to be a game-changer in the run up to the polls, likely to be held in October-November, this year. Notably, the scheme is inspired by the Laadli Behna Yojana implemented by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led government in Madhya Pradesh.