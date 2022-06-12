Mira Bhayandar: MBVV cops help rescue 18-year-old maid stuck in Dubai

MBVV chief-Sadanand Date | FPJ

Not limiting their boundaries to the twin-cities, district, state and country, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police are going the extra mile to help people in distress. After helping rescue a 25-year-old victim of domestic violence from Central Africa, the MBVV police have successfully managed to bring back an 18-year-old maid from Dubai.

The action followed in response to a complaint registered by the girl's mother, that her daughter who had gone to work as a housemaid and child care taker for an Indian-origin family living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was incommunicado for the past 24 days.

The complainant stated that though the employer had inked a year-long work contract, the sudden communication gap became a cause of worry for her family which was further shocked, when the relatives of the employer living in the country refused to cooperate and asked them to go to Dubai, if they wanted to bring their daughter back. Realizing the seriousness of the issue, MBVV chief-Sadanand Date directed officials from the passport wing to investigate the matter and do the needful.

A team led by PSI -Sheetal Shinde immediately swung into action and passed the relevant information to the Consulate General India in Dubai. “We were approached by the mother of the girl as she was worried for her safety. First we arranged for a video call between the girl and her mother. And thereafter we helped them make arrangements for the safe return of the girl. I think as a police force it is our duty to respond to every distress call. And I am happy to note that our officers are responding so well,’ said Sadanand Date.

Initially, the employers who were not allowing the girl to talk with her family were reluctant to let her go, but Sunjay Sudhir, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE ensured that the girl was rescued and safely flown back to Mumbai. The girl was reunited with her mother who thanked the MBVV police and Indian Embassy for their timely help.