Mumbai: Uddhav and Aditya Thackeray meet Yogi Sadhguru, assure Maharashtra’s support to 'Save Soil' movement

Uddhav and Aditya Thackeray meet Yogi Sadhguru |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday met Yogi Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev at CM's official residence - Varsha in Mumbai. Thackeray's wife Rashmi was also present .

Sadhguru who has been on Save Soil movement across 27 countries today came to Mumbai and met CM Uddhav Thackeray. During the meeting, Sadhguru explained the CM about his campaign.

Aaditya Thackeray shared pictures of their meeting with Sadhguru. "Such an honour to have Shri. @SadhguruJV at our residence. He interacted with CM Uddhav Thackeray ji about the #SaveSoil movement," he tweeted.

Uddhav Thackeray has also assured Maharashtra’s support to this movement and other initiatives that align with state's goals of sustainable development.

CM Uddhav Thackeray ji has assured Maharashtra’s support to this movement and other initiatives that align with our goals of sustainable development pic.twitter.com/WDKPlCowHi — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 12, 2022