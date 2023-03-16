Mira Bhayandar: MBMC to rejuvenate eight dry ponds | FPJ

After constructing retaining walls and giving a facelift to 10 natural ponds, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now embarked on a mission to revive and rejuvenate eight dry ponds in the twin-cities. The civic administration has roped in an environment expert to prepare a detailed rejuvenation plan which will be tabled before the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) for technical approval. The civic administration expects 100% funding from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), officials from the MBMC's garden department said.

There are a total of 18 natural ponds across the twin-cities. While 10 have already been beautified, the remaining will be brought back to life by the civic administration soon. According to civic officials, the rejuvenation process envisages excavation work, recharging groundwater, purification, the addition of greenery around the water body, oxygenating the pond water and cultivation of a natural ecosystem by evolving food chains. Additionally, fountains would be installed to add visual appeal to the ponds and increase water movement (aeration).

“The idea is to preserve, revive and restore natural water bodies in the twin-cities. Initially, the rejuvenation project will be initiated in two ponds. The process will start taking shape over the next few weeks. Based on its success and feedback, the model will be replicated in other ponds as well,” Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Shinde said.