Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC hikes water tariff by 23% for first time in 5 years |

To facilitate 24x7 supply through the ambitious Surya Regional Water Supply Scheme, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has decided to increase its water tariff for the first time in five years.

At present, the water supply department charges ₹13 for every 1,000 litres of water for residential usage and ₹50 for every 1,000 litres of water for commercial and industrial usage. With charges being hiked by ₹3 (23%) and ₹15 (30%), residential and commercial users will have to pay ₹16 and ₹65 as per the new tariff respectively.

10 percent water benefit tax to be incorporated apart from hike

After a comparatively trivial hike in 2018, the MBMC has significantly increased the water charges for the first time in five years. This apart from the introduction of 10 per cent water benefit tax which will be incorporated in the basic property tax structure.

Surya project to end water woes in Mira-Bhayandar

The hike will come into effect from May, this year. Justifying the hike, civic chief Dilip Dhole said, “The Surya project will bring a permanent end to the water woes of the twin city. For this, we will have to ensure financial stability from our own resources. Moreover, expenditures like electricity, administrative and maintenance charges have hit the roof in the past five years making the hike inevitable.”

With Surya Dam at Dhamani village in Jawhar as the source of raw water, the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) will provide bulk water supply amounting 403 MLD, which will be divided between Mira Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar in a proportion of 218 MLD and 185 MLD, respectively.

Although the MMRDA will lift water and channelise it to the doorstep of the twin-city, the MBMC has to shoulder the responsibility of overhauling the entire internal pipework networking system estimated at ₹516.78 crore. There are more than 40,000 water connections in the twin-city.

Funding Pattern

As per the funding pattern, the centre and state government will extend financial grant of Rs.172.24 crore (33.33%) and Rs.189.50 crore (36.67%) respectively, while the remaining expense of Rs.155.04 crore (30%) will be borne by the MBMC.

“We have come a long way from 30 MLD in 1998 to the present 200 MLD. Surya will add to the existing sources like MIDC and STEM authority. Moreover, the distribution system is designed on a one-time-planning basis considering a water requirement of 450 MLD in 2046.” said Executive Engineer- Suresh Vakode.

“If the MBMC is planning to permanently end the water woes and make the city tanker free, I don't see any harm in this hike which will ease our life in the next two years.” said social activist- Ganesh Shivmath.