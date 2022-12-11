Mira Bhayandar: Industries minister Uday Samant promises to boost MBMC’s water supply by 25 MLD

In a much-needed respite for people living in the twin-city, industries minister-Uday Samant promised to boost the quantum of water supply by 25 MLD (Million Litres per Day). Samant said this while speaking at the four-day art festival hosted by legislator- Pratap Sarnaik in Bhayandar where the famous cultural orchestra-Marathi Bana was staged by writer-director- Ashok Hande on Saturday evening.

As against the requirement of over 225 MLD, the twin-city has an allotted supply of 221 MLD provided jointly by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) (135 MLD) and Shahad Temghar (STEM) water authority (86 MLD) water supply authority.

However, the actual supply continues to hover below 200 MLD due to a shortfall of around 25 MLD supplied by the MIDC. Responding positively to the issue highlighted by Sarnaik, the union minister assured to plug the deficit by 5 MLD with immediate effect and augmentation of supply by another 20 MLD within six months. Apart from the deficit, the twin-city is also losing a huge quantity of potable water in transit on a daily basis owing to leakages, unaccounted supply and theft.

There have been disputes between the beneficiaries over the quantity of water supplied to them, in the past. The minister also assured to extend all needed help to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) by the MIDC, to resolve water issues faced by the region.

