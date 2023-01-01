e-Paper Get App
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC still awaits MJP nod for ₹516 crore water distribution plan

MBMC has resubmitted the distribution outlay before the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP).

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Sunday, January 01, 2023, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
Surya Dam at Dhamani village | FPJ
Mira Bhayandar: The state government authorities gave its approval to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) for commissioning the Rs 516.78 crore project to overhaul the internal water distribution system of the twin-city, last month. However, the civic administration is still awaiting a final nod for the revised proposal from the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) to take further steps for taking the project ahead.

Citing some technical glitches, the MBMC has resubmitted the distribution outlay before the MJP. “We are regularly following up on the issue with the MJP and are hopeful to get their nod next week following which tenders will be floated for the project.” confirmed an official attached to MBMC’s water department.  

Notably, a government resolution (GR) has been passed by the urban development department (UDD) sanctioning release of funds for the project which will be executed under the central government sponsored-Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0.

As per the funding pattern, the centre and state government will extend financial grant of Rs 172.24 crore (33.33%) and Rs 189.50 crore (36.67%) respectively, while the remaining expense of Rs 155.04 crore (30%) will have to be shouldered by the civic administration.

The Surya Regional Water Supply Scheme is on a fast-track mode to bring a permanent end to the water woes of Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar. With Surya Dam at Dhamani village in Jawhar as the source of raw water, the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) will provide bulk water supply amounting to 403 MLD, which will be divided between Mira Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar in a proportion of 218 MLD and 185 MLD, respectively.

Although the MMRDA will lift water and channelise it to the doorstep of the twin-city, the MBMC had to shoulder the responsibility of overhauling the entire internal pipework networking system.

