Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation's audit wing gets ISO 9001:2015 certification

The internal audit department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has received the ISO 9001:2015 accreditation for maintaining international standards that specify requirements for a quality management system (QMS).

After general administration, establishment, records, fire and emergency services, the audit department is the fifth wing of the MBMC which has bagged the ISO tag earlier.

“To ensure better transparency and organised functioning we have formed a committee and various sub-committees to ensure that each of our departments follow the best practice process for documentation, training, feedback, record and day-to-day housekeeping.

"We are committed to give better civic amenities to the residents, hence we are trying to make all our departments ISO certificate compliant,” said a senior civic officer. The ISO certification remains valid for a period of three years.

Municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole handed over the certificate to head of audit department Manjiri D’Mello in the presence of her colleagues and senior officials.

Notably, the civic administration has been organising interactive session (workshop) for its employees on topics related to goal setting, confidence building, personality development leadership skills needed to deal with complex and aspects of the Maharashtra Civil Services Rule (MCSR) for discipline, appeal, pension, salary, retirement, leaves, general conditions), organisational structure of municipal committees (standing, transport, tree authority), Right to Information Act, Right to Public Services Act, accounting, bill generation, letter writing, minimum wages act and other administrative and field related activities.

The MBMC has also appointed a private consultancy firm to get ISO certification for its various departments.