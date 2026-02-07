Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway: Temporary Traffic Blocks Between Buldhana And Jalna From Feb 9 For 10 Days

X (@hormazdsorabjee)

Mumbai: Travellers using the Mumbai–Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway will have to brace for temporary delays over the next few days, as the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has scheduled a series of traffic blocks to carry out gantry installation work under the Highway Traffic Management System (HTMS).

According to the MSRDC, the expressway stretch between Buldhana and Jalna districts will witness controlled traffic stoppages from February 9 to February 18. The work will be carried out in nine phases, during which traffic on both the Mumbai-bound and Nagpur-bound carriageways will be halted for about one hour at a time.

Officials said the gantry erection work will be undertaken at different chainage points between approximately 300 km and 365 km from Nagpur side of the expressway. These locations fall along the routes passing through Lonar, Sindkhedraja, and Deulgaonraja in Buldhana district, as well as parts of Jalna taluka.

During each scheduled phase, vehicles travelling in the affected direction will be temporarily stopped to allow installation of overhead gantries. Once the work for that phase is completed, traffic will be restored immediately.

According to a report from Lokmat Times, the scheduled stoppages are expected to take place mostly during specific time windows on both sides of the corridor. On certain days, work will reportedly be carried out on the Mumbai-bound carriageway between 12 noon and 1 pm, while on other occasions, the Nagpur-bound side will be affected between 3 pm and 4 pm. In a few phases, both sides may witness sequential stoppages on the same day.

Authorities have advised motorists to plan their journeys accordingly and factor in the expected delays, especially on the stretches passing through Buldhana and Jalna. Commuters travelling long distances on the Samruddhi Expressway have been urged to check the schedule in advance and avoid reaching the affected sections during the blockage periods.

