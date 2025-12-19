Maharashtra Cyber Registers FIR In Deepfake Video Case Involving YouTuber Payal Gaming |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Cyber Department has registered an FIR in connection with the circulation of a deepfake video allegedly involving renowned YouTuber and digital content creator Payal Dhare, popularly known as Payal Gaming. The case highlights growing concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence to create and spread fabricated content online.

Complaint triggers cybercrime probe

According to officials, Maharashtra Cyber, the nodal agency for cybercrime and cybersecurity in the state, took cognizance of a complaint filed by Dhare after a video falsely claiming to feature her began circulating on social media platforms. The circulation of the video reportedly caused her severe mental trauma, reputational damage, and emotional distress.

Forensic analysis confirms deepfake

A preliminary examination and forensic analysis conducted by Maharashtra Cyber confirmed that the video was digitally manipulated and artificially generated using AI tools. Investigators have classified the content as a deepfake, created and circulated with malicious intent.

FIR registered under multiple laws

In view of the seriousness of the offence, Maharashtra Cyber registered FIR under Sections 3(5), 79, and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. The FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons involved in the creation and dissemination of the video.

Certificate issued to curb circulation

To protect the victim’s dignity and reputation, the Cyber Department has also issued an official certificate confirming that the video is a deepfake. Officials said this certification would help prevent further circulation and misuse of the fabricated content.

Hunt on for creators, amplifiers

A detailed investigation is underway to trace the origin of the video, identify those responsible for its creation, and track individuals who circulated or amplified it, allegedly for financial gain, harassment, or to deliberately tarnish Dhare’s reputation. Maharashtra Cyber is using advanced digital forensics, cyber trail analysis, and coordination with social media platforms as part of the probe.

Zero tolerance against deepfake misuse

Reiterating its zero-tolerance policy, Maharashtra Cyber warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found misusing AI or digital platforms for harassment, defamation, or creating deepfake content. The department said it remains committed to protecting citizens from emerging cyber threats and ensuring that technology is not weaponised to violate personal dignity or social harmony.

